LAUREL- Evacuations are in progress as a large fire burns near Laurel and Park City inside of one subdivision and immediately adjacent to another.
The fire, referred to as Falling Star, is 500 to 1,000 acres according to Stillwater Co. DES and being pushed by winds.
Over 100 buildings are threatened and Stillwater Co. DES said in an update Sunday their objective is to focus on moving the fire around the subdivision.
By nightfall, fire will likely reach and may cross the Valley Creek Road to the west according to the update.
Losses are currently unknown at this time, and larger air response with numerous ground resources are to move fire around the subdivision.
People are being asked to stay away from the Benedict Gulch area to let fire crews have room to work and travel.
