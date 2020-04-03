Exclusive: Navarro Cheerleader Dillon Brandt talks Netflix show “Cheer.”

BOZEMAN- One of the biggest Netflix shows right now is called “Cheer.”
Captivating the nation and the attention of big stars like Ellen and Oprah.
The show follows cheerleader from Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas, and details out life as a collegiate cheerleader.
“I felt like it was going to be something that was just another show that was kind of just tucked away onto Netflix,” Dillon Brandt a Cheer cast member said.
The world caught on quickly and catapulted the collegiate cheerleaders from the community college to the top of the TV must-watch list.
“It’s crazy that- that many people are even interested in a sport that people used to say it’s not even a sport in general,” Brandt said.
Throughout the show, it's discussed several times that many of these cheerleaders put their entire early life into a career that ends with around two minutes of competition time their senior year of college.
Right now the team from Navarro was in the middle of their training for nationals when the virus ended their things early.
Daytona Beach, Florida holds the Super Bowl of cheerleading every year.
“I’ll be honest the first time we heard it’s over, I’m sorry there’s nothing we can do, Monica [the team coach] was so sad, she was crying, she was so upset,” Brandt said, “it still didn’t hit me yet until they said, we need you to turn in your uniforms tomorrow.”
Brandt explained that emotions were high and that he was excited to perform this year.
Plans for the squad changed but the question on everyone’s mind after watching cheer will there be a season two?
“Honestly I don’t think any of us know,” Brandt said, “I mean that from the bottom of my heart- none of us know if there’s gonna be a season two.”
If there is a season two the world will be waiting to cheer on its new favorite stars from Corsicana.