GARFIELD COUNTY- The Garfield County Health Department says they have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county Sunday, July 12.
The case is a woman in her 30s and is isolating at home.
The case investigation is ongoing and contact tracing has begun.
Garfield County Health Department has begun contact tracing, and is reaching out to all individuals that have been determined to have been in close contact with the case and are at risk for infection.
Close contacts will be notified and asked to be tested for COVID-19. If you do not receive a call from public health, you are not considered a direct contact in this case, however, residents are still being encouraged to take precautions.
The health department is asking people to do the following to assist the community and for prevention in general:
Have your voicemail cleared and ready to receive messages to prepare for a potential call
Limit your direct contact with others by social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wear a mask in situations where social distancing is hard to accomplish.
Know the symptoms of COVID-19 and monitor for their development. They include a fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, body aches, sore throat, loss of taste/smell and fatigue.
If you experience these symptoms, even if you have not been identified as a close contact, contact your health provider. Do not enter a facility prior to making contact.