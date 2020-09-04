HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in Montana to be flown at half-staff Saturday, September 5, 2020, to honor Montanan Tom Duffy.
Tom lost his life in a firefighting accident in Oregon on August 24, 2020.
“Tom’s dedication to protecting lives from the devastation of fires led him to lend his skills as a pilot to our neighbors in Oregon. Tom was a devoted father, husband, and man of faith, and throughout his career, Tom’s spirit of service and bravery represented the best of Montana. The thoughts and prayers of my family and administration are with Tom’s wife, children, and fellow first responders,” the governor wrote.