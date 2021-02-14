COLSTRIP - Frank Brattin Middle School students will have face-to-face instruction at Colstrip High School (CHS) starting at 8:10 am Monday due to the emergency power outage and flood at Frank Brattin Middle School (FBMS).
Colstrip Public Schools says FBMS students will be dropped off at CHS and immediately brought into the cafeteria for breakfast and/or sent to the CHS Auditorium where they will meet with their principal as well as first-period teacher then escorted to their classroom.
Schedules will be reviewed by the first-period teacher, and they will make sure students are given directions and escorted if necessary to their second-period class and so on.
Most classes for FBMS students are located on the lower level of the CHS building.
High school students and middle school students will be separated throughout the day.
High school students will be served lunch from 10:57 am to 11:57 am in the CHS cafeteria. Middle school students will be served lunch from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm in the CHS cafeteria.
At the end of the day, the middle school students will be escorted back to the auditorium and dismissed to get on their bus by the principal.
According to Colstrip Public Schools, there will be appropriate staffing to monitor student arrival and dismissal to and from the busses, and middle school parents who would like to pick up their students are asked to do so in the upper parking lot at the activity entrance.
Students who normally walk to school at FBMS are asked to get on a bus at the appropriate time and place as they did when attending Pine Butte Elementary.
Pick-up times and locations will be posted by Transportation Director Rob Nansel.
Principal Alicia O'Toole and the office staff will be located in the offices next to the old textile/sewing room located on the lower level of the high school and her phone extension will be transferred to the new location.
This face-to-face instruction will continue until FBMS has restored power and heat.
