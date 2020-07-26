HELENA- In support of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Governor Steve Bullock and advocacy coordinators for Summit Independent Living and the Montana Independent Living Project released statements.
“Everyone should be able to hold a job, attend school, ride the bus, and eat a meal in a restaurant. The Americans with Disabilities Act, enacted 30 years ago today, was and is a crucial tool to ensure that Montanans with disabilities can enjoy being active members in their communities,” said Governor Bullock. “Today we also honor the dedication and perseverance of self-advocates and their allies, without whom we would not have the ADA. This Act serves as a testament to the resiliency and persistence of these champions for equity, who inspire me every day to make Montana more inclusive.”
Advocacy Coordinator for Summit Independent Living, Travis Hoffman, commemorated the landmark legislation’s anniversary according to the governor’s release.
“Disability is an equal opportunity experience, one we may be born with, or acquire along the way from a health condition, the natural aging process, or an incident of some kind,” said Travis Hoffman. “The ADA, along with other complementary laws, has been instrumental in the momentous shift in the attitudes and expectations of the 61 million Americans with disabilities, their families, friends and communities.”
The release says Joel Peden, Advocacy Coordinator for the Montana Independent Living Project, honored the ADA and encouraged Montanans to continuing striving for equal opportunities as we look forward.
“Our society has come a long way in the arena of inclusion and accessibility in 30 years,” said Joel Peden. “The ADA is the minimum our community can do, so why not be over achievers? At the end of the day, an inclusive, accessible community is better for everyone.”
On July 26, 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law, prohibiting discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation and all public and private places that are open to the general public.