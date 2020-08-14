YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK- A major water main break has the road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction in Yellowstone National Park closed.
According to the park, the water main break is between the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces and the YCC Camp and provides all potable water to the Mammoth Hot Springs area.
Crews are currently removing asphalt from the road to locate the break, and it is unknown how long the temporary road closure will be in place.
At this time, there is no access between the north and south parts of the park.
For access between the North/Northeast and South/West/East entrances, visitors must detour outside the park.
Visitors to the Mammoth Hot Springs can still access the Terraces via the North and Northeast entrances only.
For up-to-date information, you can visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.