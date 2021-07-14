Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY... * Affected area: Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: Increased winds with low humidities combining with scattered thunderstorms will create critical fire weather conditions. Gusty and erratic outflows are a concern from high based thunderstorms. * Winds: Sustained west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph * Minimum humidities: 10 to 20 percent * Thunderstorms: Both wet and dry * Outflow Winds: 35 to 50 mph. &&