SIDNEY, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on behalf of the Richland County Sheriff's Office for an 86-year-old man.
Earl Raymond Bird was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday just north of Sidney.
He is described as being 5-feet 5-inches tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
According to a release, he missed an appointment this morning, which is reportedly out of character for him, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Earl requires oxygen and there is concern that he is running low.
He was last known to be driving a 2010 silver Chevy Colorado pickup truck with Montana license plate BSW424.
If you have any information, call the Richland County Sheriff's Office at (406) 433-2919 or dial 911.