UPDATE 1:54 p.m.
SIDNEY, Mont. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled. The Sidney Police Department is reporting Collin J Samuel Gillespie, 11, was safely located.
SIDNEY, Mont. - The Sidney Police Department released a missing endangered person advisory on an 11-year-old boy reportedly last seen Monday evening.
According to the MEPA from SPD, Collin J Samuel Gillespie has diabetes and relies on insulin. SPD says Collin has an insulin pump and glucose monitor on his stomach.
SPD describes him as a white male, stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 110-pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
He was wearing a lime green shirt, jeans, white socks and no shoes when he was last seen, according to SPD.
Collin was reportedly last seen at 6:40 p.m. Monday and the direction he is heading is unknown.
Call SPD at (406) 433-2210 or call 9-1-1 if anyone knows of Collin's whereabouts.