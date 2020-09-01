WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday the Trump Administration is allocating a grant of more than $1.2 billion to airports nationwide for safety and infrastructure upgrades.
Four-hundred-five airports in 50 states and six territories will receive the funding through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
In a release from the FAA, Montana will receive the following:
- Helena Regional Airport will receive more than $4.9 million upgrading aircraft rescue and firefighting building
- Billings Logan International Airport will receive more than $4.7 million expanding the terminal
- Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell will receive more than $2.6 million expanding the terminal
- Ravalli County Airport will receive more than $1.9 million to build a runway and taxiway, repave the airport pavement and place a visual guidance system
- Missoula International Airport will receive more than $750,000 for a Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) infrastructure
- Thompson Falls Airport will receive more than $730,000 for rebuilding the runway and apron, upgrading lighting and signage, repaving airport pavement and placing a runway visual guidance system
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in the release.