CULBERTSON, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol Major Steve Lavin was announced as the new MHP colonel Wednesday.
A release from Attorney General-elect Austin Knudsen says Lavin earned his degree in Sociology/Criminal Justice at Montana State University in 1989. In 2011, he served in the Montana Legislature for four terms.
For the past 28 years, Lavin served as MHP major.
Hailing from Helena, Lavin lives in Kalispell with his wife Amy and their two children.
“Steve has the vision, experience and leadership ability we need to tackle the difficult challenges we face,” Attorney General-Elect Austin Knudsen said in the release. “His integrity and steadfast devotion to duty will serve Montana well.”
“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the troopers of the Highway Patrol and the people of Montana,” Lavin said in the release. “I appreciate Attorney General-Elect Knudsen placing his confidence in me and look forward to the task ahead.”