MONTANA - The Montana Lottery announced the grand prize winning numbers in the Montana Millionaire game Tuesday.
Tickets were $20 each and went on sale Nov. 1 -- all 180,000 sold out by Nov. 21.
The Montana Lottery said on their website they ended up with two extra $100 instant wins due to the Montana Millionaire tickets quickly selling out in November -- they will draw those two prizes on Tuesday too.
The following are the grand prize Montana Millionaire winning numbers:
$1 Million 125813
$250,000 170484
$100,000 150468
$100,000 145784
$100,000 066090
$10,000 064727
$10,000 016258
$10,000 098731
$10,000 155022