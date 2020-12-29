Lottery

MONTANA - The Montana Lottery announced the grand prize winning numbers in the Montana Millionaire game Tuesday.

Tickets were $20 each and went on sale Nov. 1 -- all 180,000 sold out by Nov. 21.

The Montana Lottery said on their website they ended up with two extra $100 instant wins due to the Montana Millionaire tickets quickly selling out in November -- they will draw those two prizes on Tuesday too.

The following are the grand prize Montana Millionaire winning numbers: 

$1 Million  125813

$250,000  170484

$100,000  150468

$100,000  145784

$100,000  066090

$10,000    064727

$10,000    016258

$10,000    098731

$10,000    155022

