GREAT FALLS- A Virtual Family Assistance Center has been launched by the Montana Red Cross to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the coronavirus pandemic.
People can visit the Red Cross’ website here to access a support hub with special virtual programs, information, referrals and services to support families in need.
Those without internet access can call 833-492-0094 for help.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, but especially for those who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Diane Wright, Montana Red Cross executive director. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, but they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to provide compassion and support as they grieve.”
Red Cross’ release says they have set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health service volunteers who are:
Connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support and access to resources that may be available
Providing support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith-based community partners
Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills
Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues
Family Assistance Center support will be provided virtually and is completely confidential and free.