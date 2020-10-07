HELENA - Montana Department of Commerce is receiving a total of $21.5 million in funding for 45 key school and community infrastructure developments through the Delivering Local Assistance program.
Gov. Steve Bullock said the following in a release from the Governor's Office:
“From Yaak to Sidney and Cut Bank to Baker, long overdue infrastructure projects across the state are now underway,” Governor Bullock said. “These 45 projects will fix leaking school roofs, replace obsolete boilers, install HVAC systems and repair crumbling public buildings. Thanks to a bipartisan coalition of legislators who agreed with me that making sustainable investments in our communities is key to economic growth, these projects are now full-steam ahead.”
The the 2019 Legislature approved the Delivery Local Assistance Program worth $400 million. The package is intended to assist affected schools and local governments with increases or decreases in natural resource developments, according to the release from the Governor's Office. Twenty-eight schools received $11.36 million of the funding and local governments received 17 awards worth $10.13 million.