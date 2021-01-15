HELENA - Montana's school dropout rate hit under 2-percent for the first time in more than 10 years, the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) announced Friday.
According to a release from OPI, the record low dropout rate could be a sign for graduation rate surges in the future.
Last year's all-student graduation rate was the highest since 2011 at 86.63 percent, OPI's release added, and the state increased to a collective 85.89-percent during the 2019-2020 school year, a minor .74-percent drop.
In addition, the dropout rate among Native American students went from 6.27-percent in 2017, to 5.85-percent in 2018, to 5.75-percent in 2019 to 4.79-percent in 2020, OPI reported.
“I am proud that during this most uncertain time, Montana students remain committed to their education,” State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in OPI's release. “Through my Montana Ready Initiative, the school-community connection is extremely important to keeping students engaged and closing achievement gaps. Our schools are the backbone of Montana communities and I continue to listen to the unique needs of all Montana students.”