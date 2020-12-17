You may have noticed slow connection speeds lately because so many people are flooding the internet while working or learning from home. Help may be on the way and loading times could be reduced significantly for anyone living in remote areas.
Montana is set to receive more than $125,000,000 to expand high-speed internet access to more than 45,000 rural locations across the state.
This is coming at a time when people are relying on remote access more than every during the continued global pandemic. The FCC giving out this money to help close the digital gap and provide faster broadband service to customers. Some of the money will go towards building better internet infrastructure where access is currently unavailable.
These six providers below have up to 10 years to complete the projects in their respective areas:
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp. $72,723,246.20 in 29,478 locations
- Blackfoot Telephone Cooperative, Inc. - $12,703,077.60 in 2,687 locations
- CenturyLink, Inc. - $28,379,920.90 in 9,658 locations
- Commnet Wireless, LLC - $5,964,913.70 in 2,078 locations
- Frontier Communications Northwest, LLC - $5,818,165.30 in 1,874 locations
- Rural American Broadband Consortium - $226,116.00 in 209 locations
Space X topping the list with over $72,000,000 to spend across more than 29,000 remote areas in the Treasure State. This money is part of a $9 billion award from the FCC to improve internet service across rural America. According to FCC interactive maps posted on their website, parts of easter and western Montana may be on the list, including some areas along the Highline. Right now it's unclear exactly when and where they plan to break ground.