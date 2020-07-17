Montana University System waiving tuition for Nat'l Guard

BILLINGS - The Montana University System (MUS) is waiving full tuition costs for Montana National Guard members enrolling at any MUS school beginning 2020 fall semester.
Montana National Guard members who fulfill the admission criteria, do not have a bachelor's degree or higher and is a certified National Guard in good standing by the Adjutant General, may be eligible for free tuition at any MUS institution, according to a release from Montana State University Billings (MSUB).
“This tuition waiver will help keep members of our National Guard here in Montana, united with their families, continuing their education and strengthening our state’s workforce,” MSUB Chancellor Dan Edelman said in the release. “Members of our Montana National Guard fulfill a crucial role for our state and our nation in times of need. Increasing access to higher education in our state with this tuition waiver is also a recruitment benefit for the Montana National Guard.”
MSUB says Montana Board of Regents secured the tuition waiver November 2019.