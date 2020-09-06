PARK COUNTY- Multiple climbers were rescued from Granite Peak in two separate accidents Sunday.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office says they coordinated with the Gallatin County Search and Rescue’s high angle rescue team for the rescues.
Seven short-haul rescues were completed by the high angle team and patients were transported to waiting medical helicopters.
Two patients were flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital and Livingston Health Care.
One deceased subject was recovered and transported to Livingston the sheriff’s office says.
Information on the deceased and the accidents the climbers were rescued from has not been released at this time.
“Also, a very heartfelt thank you to Pilot Mark Duffy with Central Copters. Mark’s son, Tom Duffy was recently killed in a helicopter accident while fighting wildfires. This morning, Mark showed his true commitment to rescuing those in need, completing an incredible number of rescues before returning for his son’s funeral,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
