BRIDGER- No fish will leave or be received by Montana’s third-largest trout hatchery after an aquatic invasive species was found.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says New Zealand mudsnails were found in the Bluewater Fish Hatchery during a yearly inspection for aquatic invasive species and fish pathogens.
Fish from the station which is located near Bridger are generally stocked in the south, central and eastern parts of the state.
Due to the detection, no fish will leave or be received at the Bluewater hatchery until further analysis and an investigation are completed.
FWP says they are waiting on testing results to determine the full extent of the infestation.
Where the hatchery’s fish have been stocked will be looked at to determine if the stocking has spread New Zealand mudsnails into any state waters.