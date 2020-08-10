BUTTE - NorthWestern Energy is alerting their Montana customers to be aware of scammers trying to steal money as the temporary halt on service disconnections expires.
NWE paused disconnecting services for non-payments in March due to customers financially affected by COVID-19.
“NorthWestern Energy notified the Montana Public Service Commission that service disconnections will resume for the small percentage of accounts with past due balances who have not responded to multiple requests to contact us to make payment arrangements,” NorthWestern Energy Vice President Customer Care, Communications and Human Resources Bobbi Schroeppel said in a release. “Unfortunately, we know from the experience of other energy providers nationwide and in Montana that opportunist criminals may try to take advantage of people now.”
NWE lists the following red-flags in their release customers should be aware of:
- Threat: "NorthWestern Energy never contacts any customer threatening service disconnection if a payment is not made immediately."
- Unexpected: "NorthWestern Energy provides multiple notices, such as phone calls, mail and door hangers, over several weeks to customers with past-due accounts. A service disconnection is completed only after a customer receives several notifications."
- Surprise: "Customers with past due balances continued to receive notices from NorthWestern Energy throughout the temporary moratorium on service disconnections voluntarily put in place in March. NorthWestern Energy customers with past-due bills will not be surprised by a notice."
- Afternoon, Friday or holiday: "NorthWestern Energy does not do service disconnections: after noon; on Fridays; the day before or during holidays."
Anyone suspicious they are being targeted by a scam should call NWE at 888-467-2669.
NWE says they added options for customers with overdue payments, including longer terms for payment plans. NWE says they offer referrals to organizations providing assistance for energy services.
NWE's offices remain closed for safety reasons due to COVID-19; however, NWE offers assistance from customer associates over the phone. NWE says any customer worried about being able to make energy payments should contact them immediately.