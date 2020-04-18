BILLINGS- Officers seized eight pounds of meth that was being shipped to a Billings man earlier this month.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, court documents filed in the case say drug enforcement officers learned 44-year-old Trevion Jones was a meth supplier and had sources in California and Las Vegas.
On April 14, a U.S. Postal inspector located a priority express parcel addressed to Jones’ residence sent from a California address that weighed 24 pounds.
A K-9 alerted to the package and officers opened it after getting a search warrant.
In the package was a safe containing five vacuum sealed packages that tested positive for meth and weighed about eight pounds.
Some of the meth was replaced in the meth and officers obtained a search warrant for Jones’ house and made a controlled delivery.
The postal inspector knocked on the door and delivered the package to Jones, who the release says answered and left.
Officers then served the search warrant at the residence and arrested Jones without incident.
Trevion Maurice Jones, had an initial appearance on a criminal complaint charging him with possession with intent to distribute meth.
The Department of Justice says if Jones is convicted, he faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine.