UPDATE: SEPT 26 AT 10:09 A.M.
Liberty County officials gave a press conference about the Amtrak train derailment that happened Saturday near Joplin, Montana.
Right now, five people are still hospitalized at Benefis Health System in Great Falls, according to the Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Sarah Robbin.
Emergency crews from several counties in Montana are helping, including Benefis Health.
The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
JOPLIN, Mont. - NTSB and Amtrak officials are expected on site Sunday, at the scene of a train derailment that left three dead, and dozens of others injured in rural Montana.
The NTSB is launching a go-team to investigate Saturday’s derailment of Amtrak’s Empire Builder train near Joplin, Montana. Team will be based in Great Falls, Montana. Check Twitter @ntsb_newsrooom for updates.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 26, 2021
The Empire Builder was headed west from Chicago to Seattle. The train was made up of two locomotives and 10 cars, 8 of which derailed near Joplin around 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to Amtrak there were 141 passengers, and 16 crew members onboard. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were three fatalities and multiple injuries.
Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator for Hill County, Montana Amanda Frickel told the New York Times that rescuers from six counties along Montana’s Hi-Line were responding to the scene and that as many as five hospitals were on standby to receive injured passengers.
Other passengers were bussed to Chester High School and an area motel for the night.
A passenger on the Amtrak Empire Builder, Jacob Cordeiro, shared this video he took of the train.
In the video you can see multiple train cars off the track as passengers and crew members walk alongside it.
On Sunday, Sept. 26, westbound Empire Builder train 7 will terminate in Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and eastbound Empire Builder train 8 will originate in Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP), according to Amtrak. Amtrak says no substitute transportation is available. Customers can contact Amtrak at 800-872-7245 for additional information about the status of services.
A press conference from Liberty County officials is set for 10 AM Sunday. Additional details will be added as they're available.