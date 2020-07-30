HARDIN- Old US Highway 87 six miles west of Hardin will be closed while the bridge over Peritsa Creek is replaced in August.
Construction is anticipated to begin in early August and is expected to last about one month.
Those traveling on Old US Highway 87 west of Hardin are advised to use I-90 while the highway is closed.
Drivers can use Exit 484 on the west end of the project, and Exit 495 on the east end.
Comments, questions or concerns can be directed to lolmsted@dowl.com or by calling Lisa Olmsted at (406) 869-6329.