The Salvation Army is asking for the public's assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Salvation Army's website, the organization has feed people with more than 155 meals, provided 1,673,881 nights of shelter and provided 872,353 people with emotional and spiritual care.
The Salvation Army says they are working with local, state and federal health officials in creating new hygiene and cleaning measures for the safety of residents and others.
Find out how to donate or help out on the Salvation Army's website.
The following are the Montana locations and contact information:
Billings
- 2100 6th Avenue North
Billings, MT 59101
- (406) 245-4659
Bozeman
- 32 South Rouse
Bozeman, MT 59715
- (406) 586-5813
Butte
- 1229 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT 59701
- (406) 782-7863