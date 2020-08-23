SHEPHERD- A positive COVID-19 case is being reported in the Shepherd School District.
School will not be held for the next two days so a thorough cleaning can be done.
“I realize this is early in the year and much quicker than we had hoped. I know this puts a stress on our families,” Superintendent O’Donnell said.
Teachers will be contacting families Monday to touch base with things students can be working on for the next two days as well as to ask about technology needs at home.
Coaches will be communicating with parents of students in sports about what practice will look like during the two days as well.