THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN UPDATED FOR 6 MONTH OLD BABY BOY, LUCAS WARNER, WHO WAS ABDUCTED YESTERDAY BY HIS NON CUSTODIAL FATHER ANDREW WARNER AND BABYSITTER HAYLI EMERSON. THEY ARE POSSIBLY IN A LATE NINETEEN NINETIES TO EARLY TWO THOUSAND'S WHITE CHEVY EXTENDED CAB PICKUP WITH UNKNOWN LICENCE PLATE. THE DODGE DAKOTA IN THE PREVIOUS ALERT HAS BEEN LOCATED. ANDREW IS REPORTEDLY BIPOLAR AND OFF MEDICATION AND POSSIBLY HEADED TO THE BOB MARSHALL WILDERNESS, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA OR WYOMING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CALL FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF AT 4 0 6, 7 5 8, 5 6 1 0. THANK YOU