KALISPELL, Mont. - An accident at the intersection of U.S. 2 and Sager Lane leaves an 81-year-old woman dead, according to a report from Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP says a semi truck and trailer was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto U.S. 2 when it struck the other vehicle on the driver's side door. 

The 81-year-old woman from Kalispell was transported to Logan Health, but was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi, from Proctor, reportedly was uninjured.

