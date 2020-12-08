Small plane crashes near Dillon Airport

DILLON - A small plane crashed near the Dillon Airport Tuesday morning.
The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) tells us they received the report around 9:02 a.m. of a pilot flying a Cessna plane and trying to land at the airport.
BCSO says the pilot decided to decided to abort the airport and crashed 200 yards east of the airport for uncertain reasons.
BCSO says the pilot was the only person on the plane and they were brought to the hospital for examination. BCSO says to their knowledge, the pilot is still at the hospital.
There are no other injuries reported.
The pilot has not been identified at this time and the crash investigation in ongoing.