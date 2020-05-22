GARFIELD COUNTY- Garfield County Sheriff is assessing damage after a storm knocked out power in parts of the county.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Circle, Terry and Brockway, warning that wind gusts measured 75 miles per hour.
On Thursday, May 21, Garfield County DES said McCone Electric offices reported people should expect power outages for two to three days. McCone Electric reported 100 three-phase poles were down between Brockway and Flowing Wells along with 14 transmission lines and an unknown total of single poles being down as well.
Crews from other areas of the state are helping restore power in the area, McCone Electric sharing to their Facebook that Lower Yellowstone Electric Co-op, South East Electric Co-OP, Power Line Pro, Red Rock and Shennum Construction are helping out to restore power.
If you are in Garfield County and have significant damage, Garfield County DES asks that you contact them.