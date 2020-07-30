HELENA- Stricter rules and additional entry conditions are being put in place on travellers going through Canada to Alaska for a non-discretionary purpose.
The temporary restrictions on all optional or discretionary travel at the Canada-United States border are still in place, and now the Canada Border Services Agency has announced the stricter rules starting Friday, July 31.
“These measures are put in place to further reduce the risk of introduction of COVID-19 cases and to minimize the amount of time that in-transit travellers are in Canada,” a release from the Canada Border Services Agency says.
From the release, foreign nationals traveling through Canada to Alaska:
must enter Canada at one of the five identified CBSA ports of entry (POE):
Abbotsford-Huntingdon (British Columbia)
Coutts (Alberta)
Kingsgate (British Columbia)
North Portal (Saskatchewan)
Osoyoos (British Columbia)
will be allowed a reasonable period of stay to carry out the transit;
will be limited to travel within Canada using the most direct route from the POE to the intended POE of exit, while avoiding all national parks, leisure sites and tourism activities; and,
will be required, before entering the U.S., to report to the nearest CBSA POE to confirm their exit from Canada.
A “hang tag” will be given to in-transit travelers to hang from their rear view mirror for their trip to or from Alaska to support compliance while they are in Canada.
The release says the front of the tag will make it clear that travelers are transiting and include the date they must leave Canada. The back of the tag will remind travellers to comply with all conditions imposed upon entry and the Quarantine and Emergencies Acts and a list of public health and safety measures to follow.
These measures also apply to foreign nationalists transiting through the U.S. through Canada from Alaska, however, entry into Canada from Alaska on the northern border is not limited to designated POEs. A border services officer (BSO) may impose additional measures at time of entry.
The release says in-transit travellers at a designated POE must satisfy a BSO that they meet the requirements for entry into Canada, and travelers are encouraged to have documentation that will demonstrate their purpose of travel.
A BSO will make the final decision based on the information available to the mat the time of entry according to the release.
Following admission into Canada, in-transit travellers are provided with a Public Health Agency of Canada handout. The document clearly states that travellers should:
avoid contact with others while in transit;
remain in the vehicle as much as possible;
not make any unnecessary stops;
practice physical distancing at all times;
pay at the pump if they need gas;
use a drive through if they need food;
wear a suitable mask or face covering while in transit; and,
ensure good hygiene practices if they need to use a rest area.
The release encourages in-transit travellers to only use services that are open to travellers along the direct route they are traveling.
Those who arrive at a non-identified POE for the purpose of transiting to Alaska will be denied entry and advised to go to one of the five identified POEs.
All foreign nationals who have COVID-19 or are showing any signs or symptoms for the virus will not be allowed into Canada regardless of the reason for travel.
Giving false information to a BSO may lead to consequences like being denied entry and or banned from returning to Canada the release notes.
The full release from the Canada Border Services Agency:
Quick Facts
· The Canada-U.S. temporary border restriction put in place on March 21 at 12:01 am EDT continues. All discretionary/optional travel remains prohibited.
· Foreign nationals are only admitted to Canada in circumstances where the traveller is considered to be transiting through to Alaska for a non-discretionary purpose such as work or going to primary residence.
· The CBSA consulted with implicated federal partners, provinces and territory in the development of the stricter rules and conditions being imposed on travellers transiting to Alaska.
· As of March 31, 2020, travellers arriving in Canada must provide their contact information to a border services officer (either by paper, online, via the ArriveCAN App or verbally to the officer) when seeking entry. This information is collected on behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to support their compliance and enforcement of the 14-day quarantine or isolation requirement outlined in Order in Council 2020-0524.
· The CBSA collects contact information on behalf of PHAC who, along with provincial/territorial health authorities, monitor and track individuals from a public health perspective.
· Failure to comply with the current border restrictions is an offence under the Quarantine Act and could lead to up to $750,000 in fines, and/or imprisonment of up to 6 months. If a traveller causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while willfully or recklessly contravening this act or the regulations, they could be liable for up to $1,000,000 in fines, and/or imprisonment of up to 3 years.
· For the latest on cross-border programs and services, travellers can call the CBSA’s Border Information Service at 1-800-461-9999.