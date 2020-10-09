A Weather Authority Alert is in place through the weekend as I'm tracking high fire danger across parts of the state. We have the perfect conditions for fires to start quickly and easily. If they do start they will likely spread rapidly as winds will likely gust anywhere from 40 to 50 miles-per-hour.
Central & Eastern Montana: High Fire Danger, Windy & Dry
Red flag warnings and fire weather watches will start at noon on Saturday and will continue until 9 p.m. Saturday evening.
Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to be warm, in the 70s and 80s for central and eastern Montana. Winds will be playing a huge role in our Saturday forecast. I'm forecasting Sustained winds coming in out of the southwest at 20 to 30 miles-per-hour and winds gusting between 40 and 50 miles-per-hour. Those who will be driving through Harlowton need to know that dangerously high crosswinds are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts could reach 50 to 60 miles-per-hour making for hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Please be weather aware!
Western Montana: Unsettled & Cool Weather
Over to the west now, I'm following a big change in our weather pattern impacting the western half of the state first then spreading east by the end of the weekend and into the beginning of early next week. Heavy rain will impact areas west of the continental divide by Saturday afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will drop significantly, falling about 10 to 15 degrees below normal for the west. Snow levels also drop to about 5,000-feet especially in the Clearwater and Bitterroot mountain ranges.
By early next week, we will see statewide changes: cooler temperatures, scattered rain, and high elevation snowfall.