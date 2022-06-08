Two transgender candidates advance to primary election, historic first in Montana

HELENA, MT- Zooey Zephyr and SJ Howell made history when they advance to the primary last evening.

Howell tweeted that as one of the two out and proud trans folks to advance to the general election, they can’t wait to serve in the legislature with Zooey.

Zephyr also tweeted that she "is still trying to compose an "I won the election," tweet, but, I can't stop ugly crying because of all the nice things her friends are saying about me."

If they win in the general they would become the first openly-trans state legislators in Montana.

Last night @ZoAndBehold and I made history in Missoula as two out and proud trans folks to advance to the general election. I can’t wait to serve in the legislature with Zooey. Congrats to all the candidates who won their primaries #mtleg #mtpol #mtnews — SJ Howell (@Howell4HD95) June 8, 2022

I keep trying to compose a "I won the election" tweet, but I can't stop ugly crying b/c of all the nice things my friends are saying about me.So blessed to know you, izzy 💕 https://t.co/uLYL1RFRUs — Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) June 8, 2022