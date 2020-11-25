The U.S. Air Force has decided to not upgrade Montana National Guard's C-130 aircraft.
Both Sen. Steve Daines and Sen. Jon Tester have voiced their concerns over the decision.
Sen. Jen Tester stated the following in a letter to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett Tuesday included in his release:
“I am concerned that, rather than prioritizing utility for the Air Force or cost-effectiveness, politics played a significant role in this process,” Tester wrote. “…I ask that the Air Force provide a full and open accounting to Congress of all potential locations for this basing decision, the costs associated with basing at those potential locations, and a thorough explanation of the utility that new C-130J aircraft would provide to each location and to the overall mission of the Air Force. Additionally I ask that the Air Force provide to Congress an examination of this decision-making process, to make transparent what factors weighed more heavily than others in this decision. This criteria is important to establish public faith that these decisions were made solely based on our national security interests.”
Tester continued, “As I have repeatedly stressed to you, and as evident by their continued service
s, the men and women of the Montana Air National Guard always work tirelessly to accomplish any mission required by the United States Air Force. They make incredible sacrifices in the service to their country every day, and they do so while operating the oldest C-130Hs in the entire Air Force inventory. Now that the Air Force’s fleet reductions are starting to take effect, they are being asked to work with fewer planes than ever before. So assuming the execution of this new basing decision proceeds, I ask that the Air Force provide newer C-130H aircraft for the Montana National Guard, which can be sourced from one of the units set to receive C-130J aircraft.”
Sen. Steve Daines stated the following in his release:
“I was disappointed by the Pentagon’s decision to not upgrade Montana’s aging C-130 fleet, which asks more of Montana’s exceptional Airmen than other states,” Daines said. “However, I am convinced that Great Falls is the best location for the Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and I remain committed to working with Air Force leadership to secure this additional upgrade for Montana’s Airmen.”