HELENA - The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday they will be checking in with Montanans who have not submitted their 2020 Census responses.
There is still time for households to submit their responses by filling out the paper questionnaire and mailing it back before a census collector pays a visit.
A release from the U.S. Census Bureau says only 57-percent of Montanans self-responded to the 2020 Census, which is below the national average of 63-percent.
Those who do not send in their response, should expect a census collector hired by local communities to visit the household. The U.S. Census Bureau says all census collectors speak English and many speak a second language. Households may request for another census collector who speaks their same language if the initial collector does not; however, the U.S. Census Bureau says collectors have information to identify which language each household speaks.
If no one is home to answer the door when a census collector knocks, they will leave a notice letting the household know they were there and information on how to respond to the census via phone, mail or online.
The public can identify census collectors by their government issued badge with a photo, badge expiration date and a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark. To verify a census collector's identity, call the Denver/Dallas Regional Census Center at 972-510-1800.