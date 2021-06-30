ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah - Park officials are warning motorists to exercise caution as clean-up activities take place in Zion National Park on Wednesday, June 30.
The park will be in modified operations Wednesday which includes the reopening of SR-9, the South and East Entrances for inbound and outbound traffic, the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, Park Store, and park and in-town shuttle operations.
Visitors should expect traffic delays, debris on roads, and potential closures of trails and parking areas as clean-up continues and damage is being assessed according to the Zion National Park Facebook page.
Parking for oversized vehicles is limited as the oversized vehicle lot is closed due to further notice.
Visitors should plan on parking in town where oversized parking is available on Lion Boulevard and other parking areas.
The park is also warning visitors of a probable Flash Flood rating for Zion National Park for Wednesday.
“Zion National Park experiences monsoons from mid-July into September that result in an increased risk of flash floods,” the post to the Zion National Park says. “These floods often occur without warning and can increase water flow by over 100 times. Plan ahead and be prepared. Always be aware of the threat of storms and lightning and be prepared for a wide range of weather conditions.”
People are being warned to know the weather and flash flood potential ratings before starting their trip.
“If bad weather threatens, do not enter a narrow canyon,” the post says. “Three critical steps to flash flood safety are: get to higher ground, do not drive in water, and stay informed. When an area is flooded turn around, don’t drown.”
Alternate east and west routes are available via Highway 59 from Hurricane, Utah to Fredonia, Arizona and Highway 14 from Cedar City, Utah to Long Valley Junction and Highway 89 according to the park.