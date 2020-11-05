CHEYENNE Wyo.- On Tuesday, November 10, the Wyoming State Canvassing Board will meet to certify the election results.
The State Canvassing Board will meet to review and examine precinct-by-precinct results and the winning candidates for statewide races, legislative races, and judicial retention votes a release from the Wyoming Secretary of State says.
Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State Edward Buchanan (chair); State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier.
Unofficial election results and turnout information for the General Election can be seen on the Secretary of State’s Office website here.