GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont. - McReynolds road is reopened after a break of the Highline Canal.
The Gallatin Gateway Fire Department reports the Gallatin County Road department is repairing McReynolds Road, however, the road is reopened.
Water in the canal was initially reported to be flowing over Cottontail Road at the intersection of McReynolds Road on Thursday by the Gallatin Gateway Fire Department.
Water was reported to be flowing out of the canal Friday morning and heavy equipment was on scene, working to stop the water.
As of Friday morning, Cottontail road at McReyonlds Road is closed through the weekend into next week to let the road dry out.
Crews and heavy equipment will be in the area and people are asked to please avoid the area and let the crews work.