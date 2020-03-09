BOZEMAN - Donors gave additional reward money regarding information on the elk, pronghorn and trumpeter swans poached in southwest Montana in February.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a release they were notified of the poachings that happened Thursday 17 miles south of Livingston on Trail Creek Road and Old Yellowstone Road. The landowners told FWP someone shot three cow elk on their property from the road.
One mile south of the poached elk, FWP said three bucks, six does and fawns also illegally shot and killed from the road on private property near several houses and buildings.
All the meat in both cases were left to waste.
FWP said in a release an unnamed donor contributed $5000 more, raising the reward amount from $1,000 to $6,000.
Wardens and biologists were able to collect some of the dead swans off the ice at Central Pond on Heeb Road in Manhattan. Wardens say several of them had been shot illegally. Investigators believe the birds were likely shot sometime around Feb. 19.
Trumpeter swans are protected by state and federal laws for migratory birds.
FWP said in a release The Sacajawea Audubon Society donated an additional $1,000, raising the reward amount from $1,000 to $2,000.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Those who come forward with information may keep their identity confidential.