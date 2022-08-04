DAYTON, MT- The Elmo fire continues to burn and currently sits over 18,000 acres. Its now 60% contained.

With that fire burning—homes are going up with it.

Steve and Lisa Scheible were just completing construction of a gorgeous home. Steve was mostly building this by himself.

According to their real estate agent they were just weeks away from moving in and lost everything Monday night.

They are left with the clothes on their back.

Construction insurance only covers a small amount in comparison of what their overall property was worth before the fire.

They are now in need of a long term rental as they are homeless.

A gofundme has been set up if you’d like to make a donation.