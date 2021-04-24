HELENA, MONTANA- Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 161 into law to make housing more affordable by cutting red tape and increasing supply.
“For too long, burdensome regulations have limited the housing supply, driven up prices, and made buying a home increasingly out of reach for many hardworking Montanans,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This new law cuts red tape to make it more affordable for Montanans to buy a home.”
The was sponsored by Sen. John Esp (R-Big Timber), SB161 is a market-driven bill. It creates an expedited review process for subdivisions and removes costly and time-consuming procedural hurdles that have driven up the cost of homeownership in Montana.
You can read more here.