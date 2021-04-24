Governor Gianforte signs multiple pieces of legislation to address the MMIP movement

HELENA, MONTANA- Governor Greg Gianforte signed a third bill to address missing and murdered indigenous persons in Montana, earlier this week.
The governor said, in part said: the missing and murdered indigenous person crisis has tragically impacted far too many families in Montana. He went on to say that victims -- and their families -- deserve justice and that these bills give tools to track data and raise awareness.
Cheryl Horn, Selena Not Afraid’s aunt, was present with Governor Greg Gianforte as he signed the third bill to help address the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) in Montana.
"I thank everyone else who joined the race behind me because they knew what to do. I just knew to stand and shout as loud as I could and hope somebody heard me. We’re all here today because someone did hear Selena," Horn said.
Montana is the top five states for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons. Earlier in the week, the governor signed a bill to extend the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force and the Looping in Native Communities (LINC) grant program.
You can read more here.