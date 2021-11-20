Meet Tom McQuillan: "the oldest Griz," back in the classes room after graduating in the 60s

MISSOULA, MONTANA- Fans from not just Montana but across the country have packed their bags and are descending on Missoula.
For Sean McQuillan, his trip involved a car ride, a plane from Alaska, a connecting flight through Seattle, another plane over Washington and Idaho, and then safely into Missoula where he met his father.
“[its] a ton of work to travel down from Alaska for my dad to travel over from Montana (for games outside of Montana) but it’s like that moment at the very end when you get to live this really cool experience with someone who’s really important to it’s all the headaches of travel worth it,” Sean said.
Sean and his dad, Tom McQuillan both are Griz fans through and through and they are also alumni.
For Sean coming home to Missoula to see his dad and spend some time in Hamilton and hang out at this game means everything.
“Really it’s about sharing the experience of being in the stadium with my dad,” Sean said, “We went this year to the Montana vs University of Washington game, it’s really fun to be standing next to your dad and have him give you a big hug,.”
Tom McQuillan says it’s a family tradition. But Tom McQuillan is known not just for going to games with his son but hosting the watch party for the booster club.
Normally, the university booster clubs host watch parties in both Bozeman and Missoula, this year the Missoula alumni watch party was canceled.
Tom McQuillan, graduated in 1968 and just recently retired.
But he made a promise to himself when he retired he would return to campus once again as a student.
Tom McQuillan was a grizzly the first time back in the 60s and says that his parents said college was no joke and he needs to take it seriously. So he spent a lot of time taking a lot of really hard classes putting some of those fun college experiences and classes on hold.
He says he told his wife following his graduating with his master's degree that one day he would return to campus and take fun classes and relive some of those opportunities he missed out on.
So that’s exactly what he’s doing.
“When you are retired you have to have a reason to get up in the morning,” Tom McQuillan said, “Its nice to come here, I just love learning, learning is great.”
Tom McQuillan will be back at Washington Grizzly Stadium as a student for the second time, he’s seen many games in the stadium since graduation in the 60s, and says the best part about coming to these games is sharing them with his son, Sean.
He adds that what he learned at UM prepared him for his life in a professional setting which he’s grateful for but having this opportunity to come back and sit in the classroom and learn something new for him was a retirement dream he’s now achieved.
“Its a lot of fun and it’s fun to be around kids and see their energy and I really enjoy it,” Tom McQuillan said.
Tom McQuillan said that he told the booster club while he’s a student and games are taking place in Missoula he’d be unable to host a watch party as he would be attending the games and he’s looking forward to doing that today with his son.