Plains High School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

PLAINS, MT- Overnight the Plains School District posted to their Facebook that due to COVID cases in the area they would move to online learning for January 13-14, 2022.

The post reads,

Due to the recent spikes in Covid 19 cases, and the extensive list of contact traced individuals, the students of PHS in grades 9 through 12 will be remote learning for Thursday, January 13th and Friday, January 14th, 2022. Additionally, all PHS (high school only) basketball games will be cancelled until Tuesday January 18, 2022

