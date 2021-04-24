HELENA, MONTANA- The CDC is recommending the use of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine again -- deciding the benefits outweigh the risks.
The vaccine's use was on pause after a small number of people experienced rare blood clots.
Right now, the CDC is aware of 15 cases.
The FDA will put a label on the vaccine -- warning women under 50 years old about the risk of blood clots.
With that pause, lifted vaccinations can start up again immediately.
We did reach out to the Montana Department of Public Health, they say they're encouraging providers to resume administration of Johnson and Johnson shots again.
Adding it is good news the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended to the CDC to lift the temporary pause on the use of the J and J COVID-19 Vaccine.