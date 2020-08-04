WITH COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS...THE RIVER CITY ROOTS FESTIVAL WON'T LOOK QUITE THE SAME THIS YEAR...BUT THERE'S STILL SOMETHING TO LOOK FORWARD TO.
THE TWO-DAY FREE FESTIVAL BRINGS IN MORE THAN 15 THOUSAND PEOPLE TO DOWNTOWN MISSOULA EACH YEAR.
BUT WITH COVID-19 STILL ON THE RISE - THE DOWNTOWN MISSOULA PARTNERSHIP DECIDED TO "RE-IMAGINE" THE FESTIVAL.
THEY INITIALLY HOPED TO HOLD SMALL LIVE MUSIC AND ART SHOW ACTIVITIES.
BUT - DOWNTOWN MISSOULA PARTNERSHIP'S MARKETING AND EVENTS DIRECTOR, KRISTEN SACKETT SAYS THEY DECIDED THAT WOULDN'T BE A GOOD IDEA.
"The health and safety of the community is our number one priority and we did not want to put anybody in a situation where they could potentially contract COVID or feel unsafe."
THIS YEAR - THEY WILL BE HOLDING A WEEK LONG "COMPREHENSIVE CAMPAIGN" TO ENCOURAGE MISSOULIANS TO CELEBRATE THEIR ROOTS IN A MORE PERSONALIZED WAY.
IT WILL INCLUDE A VIRTUAL RACE THAT PEOPLE CAN RUN ON THEIR OWN TO WIN PRIZES....A RIVER-CLEANUP...AN UNSEEN MISSOULA MUSIC TOUR AND MORE.
SACKETT SAYS WOULD HAVE BEEN EASY TO JUST GIVE UP ON ROOTS FEST THIS YEAR...BUT THEY JUST COULDN'T DO THAT.
"At our organization it's important to keep downtown vibrant and keep people connected to what's going on downtown, so we just felt it was really important to do something."
SACKETT SAYS MISSOULIANS WANT TO GET INVOLVED...AND THE "SUPPORT YOUR ROOTS" WEEK WILL HELP THEM DO THAT.
"I think people are looking for ways to support the community right now and curating those options for folks and saying 'here's' some recommendations for you. we just felt was really important to get that support to the community because i think we're all in desperate need of that right now.
SHE SAYS ROOTS FEST USUALLY BRINGS A LOT OF SUPPORT TO DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES...AND SHE WANTS THAT TO CONTINUE.
"So we really encourage people to take the dollars and the energy that they would have spent at Roots Fest and disperse it into Downtown and the rest of the community."
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WEEK AND HOW YOU CAN GET INVOLVED...YOU CAN VISIT THE DOWNTOWN MISSOULA PARTNERSHIP WEBSITE AND FIND THE "SUPPORT OUR ROOTS" PAGE.
OR - YOU CAN GO TO RIVER CITY ROOTS FESTIVAL.COM.
"The events will take place from August 24th through the 30th. In Missoula...Tessa Nadeau. Montana Right Now."###>