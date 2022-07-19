BOZEMAN, Mont. - Griffin Drive in Bozeman will be closed in different sections all throughout the week.

Until Wednesday Griffin Drive from Rouse Avenue to the east side of Manley Road will be closed. Access to Manley Road will be from N 7th Avenue, Local business access will be maintained with possible short delays.

On Thursday and Friday (7/21 and 7/22), Griffin Drive will be closed from the west side of Evergreen Drive through the intersection of Manley Road. The intersection of of Griffen and Manley will be closed. Access to Manley Road will be via a detour to McIlhattan Road.

The intersection of Griffen and Evergreen Drive will be closed, access will be via Nickles or Gilkerson Drive.

The paving in this area should be completed by Saturday and normal access to these roads resumed.