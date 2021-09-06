BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSR) in Big Sky responded to a request for assistance from an individual that was running the “Rut Race” on Lone Mountain at Big Sky on Sunday.
A person who was running in the event had reportedly fallen into some rocks and sustained several lacerations and injuries to their head, body and legs.
Volunteers from GCSSR and Big Sky Ski Patrol responded with an ATV and specialized rescue sled and treated the patient on scene before transporting them off the mountain via “short haul” helicopter.
The patient was then transferred to the Big Sky Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation and transport to the hospital.
Sheriff Dan Springer reminds recreationalists in Gallatin County that smoky environments and warm temperatures will exhaust you faster than usual at higher elevations. You should always stay hydrated and know your personal limitations of abilities while exerting yourself.