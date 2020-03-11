Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAKE AND CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM MDT... AT 703 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING AN INTENSE LINE OF SNOW SHOWERS MOVING ACROSS US-93 NEAR ARLEE. THE COMBINATION OF HEAVY SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND IMPACT TRAVEL ON US-93 BETWEEN ARLEE AND EVARO HILL. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. VISIBILITY ONE-HALF MILE OR LESS WILL BE POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ARLEE AND EVARO.