We've received some calls from residents claiming the weekly Farmers to Families food program is canceled.
The Salvation Army says that's absolutely not the case, but they are announcing some changes starting today. They tell us they do plan to continue giving food to people in need across central Montana, just not at the Holiday Village Mall parking lot in town like last week’s kickoff event.
Last week so many people came out that the giveaway caused a major traffic jam on 10th Avenue and streets surrounding the mall. People were waiting in line for hours to pick up free 25-pound boxes filled with produce and dairy from local farmers.
Now people are invited to pick up boxes at the Salvation Army or at sponsor nonprofits instead.
Mark King, Major Corps Officer with the Salvation Army says they were forced to make some adjustments to smoother sailing in the future.
“Because of the traffic we were strongly encouraged by GFPD to find an alternative location for distribution and in our efforts we were unable to find one. The Rodeo Grounds are unavailable due to COVID19 restrictions and a few other places we could not secure. And so the alternative is that we've reached out to other agencies in town, nonprofits, who already work with needy folks in our community and they agreed to piece out the contents of the truck," said King.
According to the Great Falls Salvation Army Facebook Page, they will be dividing up the boxes of food and people can pick everything up at these locations in the greater Cascade County area:
- St. Vincent DePaul
- Monarch/Neihart
- Choteau County Food Bank
- Set Free Ministries
- Cascade MT
- Vineyard Church
- River of Hope, Vaughn
- COAD (Love Inc)
- Center for Mental Health
- Dearborn VFW
People can also visit the Salvation Army location in Great Falls starting at 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Everyone is encouraged to drive up 7th or 9th Street and drive East on 17th Avenue South to avoid traffic. Nobody will be allowed to park and wait before 2 p.m.
No identification or income verification is required.
The weekly Farmers to Families program is expected to last through October.