MISSOULA, Mont. - The Salvation Army is experiencing lows in donations across the state, some places seeing a downturn of fifty-five percent but an increased need of seventy percent.
Due to low rates, the Salvation Army is at risk of cancelling or shortening programs they normally provide to the community, but they are keeping the Angel Tree Distribution program this year.
The distribution is an annual event where people donate toys, clothes, and necessities for children, to have Christmas presents if their family is unable to afford them.
"To be able to see the look on the parents face when they realize, that yeah they may be on hard times right now, and they may not have the funding available to get the gifts for their kids but, they're still going to be able to have a good Christmas because people have stepped up, donated toys to their specific family and now, they're going to be able to have a good Christmas this year," said Major Robert Covert.
Donations are open through December, online here or at any Red Kettle station in your community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.