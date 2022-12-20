Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and dangerous wind chills expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Wind gusts up to 35 mph and wind chills 30 below zero. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 PM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&