HELENA, Mont. - The Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) is warning Montanans about a widespread text message scam going after unemployment claims that is still targeting Montanans.
These texts pretend to be messages from the DLI saying there has been an error in the recipient's unemployment claim. It then asks the recipient to click a link to review their claim.
The DLI advises that if you receive these messages, do not click on the link or respond to the number. Delete it immediately.
If you are unsure if the text is real, look at the link. All official department links end in mt.gov and nothing else.
Kathleen O'Leary, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry, said this is unlike other scams she has seen.
"We had a claimant call who was missing their benefit payment," O'Leary said. "And went in and saw the bank account number had been changed, so they went in and changed it. They went back in on the very next day and it had been changed again to a different number. So, very sneaky, they're persistent, very tenacious, it's just a level of fraud we haven't seen. It just seems they're getting more and more sophisticated."
As we enter tax season, the DLI is sending out more 1099s than ever before. Experts say this could be a first look at what payments or fraud may have been missed.
If you receive a 1099 and didn't file for unemployment, it's likely that your identity has been stolen and you may be a victim of fraud, the DLI said.
If that happens, the department asks you to call the fraud hotline or file online immediately to report it. It's important to report it so you don't face more consequences, O'Leary said.
"If they don't, then there's income tied to their social security number," O'Leary said. "So, we need to get that corrected and then see if we can get that back from whoever ended up getting it in the first place.
On the flip side, if you're expecting a 1099, and don't receive one, you are directed to go to their website or call and request one.
If you believe you ay be a victim of unemployment fraud, you're encouraged to file a report immediately online or call the fraud hotline at 406-444-0072.